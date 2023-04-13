4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.66. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 66,190 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,144 shares of company stock worth $638,910 over the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

