5,913 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

