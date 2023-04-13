a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 1.7%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.
The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.
