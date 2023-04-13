ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Tops $123.93 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $123.93 million and $27.73 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,520,042 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

