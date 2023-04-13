Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

