ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after buying an additional 451,298 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 181,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,844. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $498.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

