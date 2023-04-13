AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,789. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

