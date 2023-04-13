Addus HomeCare Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

ADUS stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $114.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

