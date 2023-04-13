ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.37

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.31, with a volume of 40620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The firm has a market cap of C$42.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Stories

