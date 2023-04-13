Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAVVF. Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Advantage Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

