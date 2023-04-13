AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $488.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

