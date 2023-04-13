AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Core ETF were worth $60,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Core ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Adaptive Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of RULE stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Adaptive Core ETF Profile

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

