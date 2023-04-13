AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 907,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.89 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $124.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.