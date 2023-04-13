AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 39,944 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $40,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.