AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,796 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $32,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 84.5% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $20.11 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

