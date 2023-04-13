AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 257,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the period.

SPYV opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

