Aecon Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

ARE opened at C$13.55 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.60. The firm has a market cap of C$833.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

