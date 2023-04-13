Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.58 and traded as high as C$13.49. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 219,248 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Desjardins upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

