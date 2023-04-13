Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Critical Analysis

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Visteon and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Visteon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 4 6 0 2.33 Aeva Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.15%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 361.91%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Visteon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 3.30% 22.59% 6.63% Aeva Technologies -3,513.96% -39.05% -36.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Visteon and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $3.76 billion 1.11 $124.00 million $4.34 34.03 Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 48.26 -$147.30 million ($0.68) -1.35

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Visteon has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.