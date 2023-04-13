Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.66. Affimed shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 652,289 shares changing hands.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 4.8% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 541,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

