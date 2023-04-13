Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $630,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

