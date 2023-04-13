Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $9.10. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 150,664 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
