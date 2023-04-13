Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $9.10. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 150,664 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.