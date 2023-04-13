AIA Group Ltd Acquires 5,343 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

