AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 28,130 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,872,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $566.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.