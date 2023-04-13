AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 425.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

