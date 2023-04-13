AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,510 shares during the period. HUTCHMED makes up 0.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of HUTCHMED worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth $91,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 154,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,466. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

