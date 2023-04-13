AIA Group Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.86. 125,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,352. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $261.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $233.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.