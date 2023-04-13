AIA Group Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.00.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

