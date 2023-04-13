AIA Group Ltd Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,121 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.06. 191,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,855. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

