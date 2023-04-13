AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.18. 392,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,175. The stock has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.