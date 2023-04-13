AIA Group Ltd Sells 51,369 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NTRS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.52. 138,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.