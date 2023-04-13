Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Holdings Cut by Kck Ltd.

Kck Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,476 shares during the quarter. Aileron Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.1% of Kck Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kck Ltd.’s holdings in Aileron Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 13,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,527. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

