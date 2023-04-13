Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,411,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.18. 63,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,655. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

