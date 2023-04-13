Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $298.80 million and $3.20 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 207,079,468 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

