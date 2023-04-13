Algorand Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.90 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $75.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,422,251,667 coins and its circulating supply is 7,207,796,934 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.