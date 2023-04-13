Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 3.7%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 21,632,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 16,253,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.00.

About Alien Metals

(Get Rating)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.