Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $332.25 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $431.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.05 and a 200-day moving average of $250.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

