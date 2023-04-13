Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

ALLY opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ally Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

