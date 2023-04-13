Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 1,442,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,550,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

