ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF by 221.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap US equities believed to be value stocks with sustainable competitive advantage. Holdings are approximately equally weighted. HVAL was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.