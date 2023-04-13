Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 497,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

