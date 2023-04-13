Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alterity Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.9% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. 645,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.