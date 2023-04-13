Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth $478,000.

BME traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

