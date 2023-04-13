Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,478. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

