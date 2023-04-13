Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Shares of AMZN opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

