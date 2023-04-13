American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,351,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 24,796,604 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

