American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

