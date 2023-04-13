American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.3 %

AMS stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

