American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.91

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.93. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 8,963 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
