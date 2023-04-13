American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.91

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.93. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 8,963 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

