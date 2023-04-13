American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,963 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $24,871.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,562.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Strategic Investment by 1,819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

