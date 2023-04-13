American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,963 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $24,871.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,562.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Stock Performance
NYSE:NYC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $109.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Strategic Investment (NYC)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.